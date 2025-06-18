Tirumala Tirupati temple body proposes to rename Renigunta airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has sent a proposal to rename the Renigunta airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport, its chairman BR Naidu said on Wednesday.

A reccomendation, Naidu said, has been sent to the Union civil aviation ministry. He added that the airport in Tirupati will be redesigned with aesthetics to reflect the spiritual and devotional aesthetics of Tirumala.

Addressing a press conference, the TTD chairman noted, “A proposal has been made to rename Renigunta airport after Lord Sri Venkateswara. The airport will reflect Tirumala's divine aesthetics.”

Naidu further said that the temple body also plans to build a Savitri temple in a prime location of Bengaluru, which is dependent on the land allotment by the Karnataka government

Other TTD programmes and initiatives Union Minister for Heavy Industries Kumara Swamy has agreed to provide 100 electric buses to TTD, and efforts are underway to bring them to Tirumala shortly, said the temple body in the release.

TTD has also decided to lease space in Tirupati for establishing a CSIR Lab to verify quality of ghee, water and food used in temple offerings.

Naidu said that the 73-year-old Sri Venkateswara college in Delhi will be modernised while a three-member panel headed by TTD chairman will resolve issues of 200 contract lecturers before new recruitments proceed.

TTD's Dharmic (religious) wing will launch initiatives including priesthood training for backward groups, Sadgamaya (enlightenment /righteousness) for student ethics, and Saubhagyam (good fortune), a programme for women on Varalakshmi Vratam (sacred observance) day.

Other programmes include Akshara Govindam for children, Harikatha Vaibhavam, Sanmargam for prisoners, Giri Janardhanam in tribal areas, and Vana-Nidhi for promoting spiritual and ecological values.

