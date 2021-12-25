The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient hill-shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday announced that 4.6 lakh people booked special entry darshan tickets in an half-an-hour.

TTD also announced that special entry darshan quota for the month of January is completely booked.

Yesterday, the website received 14 lakh hits for darshan tickets at once. But, the allotment process was conducted smoothly, a local newspaper said on Friday, adding that 4,60,000 tickets were booked in 55 minutes.

Sri Lankan PM to offer prayers at Tirumala Tirupati

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has left for his country after offering prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh, India.

"Hon'ble PM @presrajapaksa completed the pilgrimage to #Tirupati and left for #SriLanka after the Darshan and seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at #TirumalaTirupatiDevasthanams," India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

On Friday, Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who was on a pilgrimage to India, offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.