Home / News / India /  Tirupati: 3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

Tirupati: 3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

1 min read . 12 Apr 2022 Livemint

More than 10,000 pilgrims gathered at ticket counters in Tirumala, Tirupati to obtain Sarvadarshan tickets which led to the stampede-like situation

A stampede-kike situation occurred at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati on Tuesday. As per the reports by the news agency ANI, a large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation.

Three people have been injured in Tirumala. TTD PRO Ravi Kumar said, "There was a huge rush at three token counters in Tirupati. However, looking at the rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to allow pilgrims directly into the compartments of Tirumala for darshan. The situation is normal now".

The initial report stated that more than 10,000 pilgrims gathered at ticket counters in Tirumala, Tirupati to obtain Sarvadarshan tickets which led to the stampede-like situation.

Currently, TTD has cancelled VIP or suspended darshans till coming Sunday due to a stampede-like situation.

