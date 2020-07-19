Tirupati airport averts major tragedy as fire engine overturns on runway

A major tragedy got averted when a fire engine overturned on a runway of Tirupati International Airport earlier on Sunday.

The airport director S. Suresh said, "The runway was cleared within two-and-half hours of the incident."

The fire engine tilted down on the runway while the fire crew were on their way to give clearance to passengers coming on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru. The flight from Bengaluru which was about to land, which detected the runway interruption in advance, has gone back without landing.

The flight had 71 passengers onboard.

Local media reported that runway has been cleared and flight operations are back at Tirupati airport.

