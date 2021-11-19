Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a severe flood, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded on Friday. Darshan of God was virtually stalled as pilgrims could not go out because of the inundation. The Japali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tirumala was inundated and idol of the God submerged. The four ‘maada streets’ adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills also remained flooded. Besides, the two ghat roads leading to the Tirumala Hills were closed for traffic following the flood and landslides. The pedestrian stairway leading to the temple from Alipiri was also closed down.

Now at Tirumala Ghat road pic.twitter.com/SNi6dJLCJU — GoTirupati (@GoTirupati) November 18, 2021

A landslide damaged three rooms at the Narayanagiri guest house complex but nothing untoward has been reported as the rooms were unoccupied.

Dear @APWeatherman96 This is the situation at Leelamahal to Mangalam Road near D-Mart... Tirupati people please stay indoors #Tirupathi #floods pic.twitter.com/SnBWkhmKBs — Hanumanth M. H (@bsh024) November 18, 2021

Pilgrims staying in other rooms in Narayanagiri and nearby S V guest house were shifted to other accommodation. In Srinivasa Mangapuram near Tirupati, two autos were washed away as the Swarnamukhi rivulet remained in spate. A bridge on the Renigunta-Kadapa highway remained in a precarious position at Anjaneyapuram. A truck was stranded on the bridge, causing a traffic jam on either side, even as police reached the spot for a rescue operation.

#Tirupati rains too scary to watch Avoid tirupati travel guys pic.twitter.com/FM1MKvuGcn — Nagaraju Nawty🤸 (@AccountNagaraju) November 18, 2021

Tirupati flood hits flights service:

The Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta remained flooded with water, forcing the authorities to stop the landing of incoming aircraft. Two passenger flights scheduled to land in Tirupati from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were asked to return, according to airport director S Suresh. A scheduled flight from New Delhi has been cancelled due to the prevailing weather condition, he added.

Trains cancelled

The Southern Railway partially cancelled and diverted trains to Tirupati due to the rising water level near a bridge between Tada and Sullurpet due to heavy rainfall.

No 16053 MGR Chennai Central-Tirupati Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2:15 pm has been cancelled.

No 16053 scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4:30 pm has been partially cancelled between MGR Chennai Central and Renigunta. It would depart from Reningunta at 7:35 pm to Tirupati.

Train no. 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mumbai CSTM Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.25 pm has been cancelled.

Train no. 20953 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3:50 pm has also been cancelled.

Train no. 12164 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Lokmanya Tilak Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6:20 also cancelled.

