Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a severe flood, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded on Friday. Darshan of God was virtually stalled as pilgrims could not go out because of the inundation. The Japali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tirumala was inundated and idol of the God submerged. The four ‘maada streets’ adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills also remained flooded. Besides, the two ghat roads leading to the Tirumala Hills were closed for traffic following the flood and landslides. The pedestrian stairway leading to the temple from Alipiri was also closed down.

