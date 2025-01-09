Tirupati stampede case: Six people lost their lives when a crowd went out of control during 'darshan' token distribution near Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident occurred nearly a month after a woman was killed in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere.

The two incidents highlight the heightened risk of stampedes at large gatherings in public places like railway stations, markets, theatres, and religious sites. Many times, the sudden surge of a crowd is so quick that people don't have enough time to recognize the signs of a potential stampede.

Here are some tips you can follow to rescue yourself from stampedes like the Tirupati incident.

Tirupati stampede case news Six people lost their lives, and several others were injured when a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam near Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara's ticketing counter in Tirupati temple on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will hold a review meeting on Thursday and meet with the victims' family members.

Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case Pushpa 2 Sandhya theatre stampede occurred in Hyderabad on December 4. Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared for the premiere of his movie in Sandhya Theatre. The stampede took the life of a 35-year-old woman and injured her eight-year-old son.

Tirupati stampede case: How does a stampede begin? Such cases occur when people are usually moving in the same direction. If you are among the crowd and are facing push and pull while moving, it is one indication of a potential stampede. You are at risk of a stampede if there is a mismatch in the speed of people walking in the crowd for any reason that may cause panic, excitement, etc.

Tirupati stampede case: 5 tips to stay safe during crowd crush, stampede It is difficult to predict such accidents in public places; however, keeping an observant attitude and maintaining calm may help you stay safe. Here are some tips, as mentioned by WebMD, for crowd rush.

Don't be the first to rush The energy and excitement of a forward-moving crowd can lead to a surge in the number of visitors. Hence, don't try to be the first to rush in cases like the opening of gates at an event.

Mental note of exits Whenever you enter a hall, auditorium, mall, or other place, make sure to mentally note all the exits. This small habit will help you in emergency cases like stampedes and other accidents.

Stay away from barricades It is better to stay away from barricades or fences near the main stage, as these are the main risk points where crowd pressure surges quickly. Stick to less crowded places.

Fold arms like a boxer If you are stuck in a stampede-like situation, don't panic. Fold your arms close to your chest like a boxer. Doing this will help you stay steady and avoid being pulled or caught.

Make sure that you have enough space around your face. Ensuring some space around your face would enable you to breathe and prevent uneasiness due to a lack of oxygen.