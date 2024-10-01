Tirupati laddu ‘animal fat’ row: SIT probe temporarily stopped; Andhra DGP says, ‘in adherence to Supreme Court order…’

Tirupati laddu row: Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced that the SIT investigation into the Tirupati Laddu prasadam case will be suspended until October 3.

Updated1 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.
A priest performs the purification ritual ’Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana’ at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)

A day after the Supreme Court stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government halted its probe on Tuesday as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that a petition was filed before the Supreme Court about the constitution of an SIT, and some arguments took place on Monday, they have been informed to stall the further proceedings until October 3.

Also Read | Tirupati Laddu Row: SC considers shifting probe to independent agency | 10 pts

Rao said that over the last two days, the team visited various places in TTD, the procurement area, and the sample collection area and collected a lot of information.

"They examined people and recorded statements. In the meantime, last evening, we were informed that the Supreme Court said to halt (probe) for some time. So, in adherence to the Supreme Court order, we have stopped for the time being,” ANI quoted Rao as saying.

The DGP said it is not appropriate to talk more when the case is being examined under the purview of the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Tirupati Laddu row: ’Gods should be kept away from politics,’ SC raps TDP govt

However, Rao clarified that the investigation will resume after the Supreme Court issues its directives on October 3.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should have “kept Gods away from politics” before rushing into making public allegations based on unsure facts about the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus, served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

The laboratory test report was “not clear at all,” and it prima facie indicated that the rejected ghee was subjected to test, observed the court.

Also Read | Tirupati laddus sales remain unaffected despite row, over 16 lakh sold in 5 days

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan stated that the report clearly stated that this was not the ghee which was used. 

“Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that,” said the bench referring to the allegations.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the state-appointed SIT should continue investigating or if an independent agency should conduct the probe.

