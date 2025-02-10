Tirupati Laddu case: CBI-led special investigation team arrests 4 people; here’s what SIT probe reveals

The CBI's special investigation team has arrested four individuals linked to the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The arrests stem from serious violations in the ghee supply process, including fake records and misuse of tenders.

Updated10 Feb 2025, 06:42 AM IST
A priest performs the purification ritual ’Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana’ at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

A special investigation team, headed by the CBI, has arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged adulteration of the renowned Tirupati laddus offered as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

According to officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy, and Raju Rajasekharan from AR Dairy.

“Four people have been arrested. Two persons (Bipin Jain and Pomi Jain) were of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda of Vaihsnavi Dairy and (Raju) Rajasekharan of AR Dairy,” an official told PTI late on Sunday night.

What does the SIT probe reveal?

PTI reported citing sources that the SIT probe has revealed serious violations at every step of ghee supply, leading to the arrests.

They claimed that Vaishnavi Dairy officials secured tenders under the name of AR Dairy to supply ghee to the temple and were also involved in creating fake records to manipulate the tender process.

The SIT unearthed that Vaishnavi Dairy had falsely claimed that it sourced ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy while the authorities noticed that the latter did not possess the capacity to meet the temple board Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's demand, sources said.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI set up a five-member SIT in November last year to investigate the allegations of the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

The team comprised two officers from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), they said.

In its October 4 order, the apex court, after hearing the petitions by BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, among others, said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making the laddu would be conducted by the SIT and will be supervised by the CBI director.

What did Andhra CM claim?

In September, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of using animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, igniting a significant political controversy.

Naidu claimed during an NDA legislative party meeting in 2024 that the former YSRCP government had even compromised the quality of ingredients, using substandard materials and animal fats for the laddus, including at the Sri Venkateswara temple. These accusations sparked widespread debate and outrage across the country.

Key Takeaways
  • The investigation highlights the importance of food safety and integrity in religious practices.
  • Political controversies can significantly impact public perception of revered traditions.
  • The involvement of multiple agencies emphasizes a collaborative approach to tackling corruption.
First Published:10 Feb 2025, 06:42 AM IST
