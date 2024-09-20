Tirupati laddu report goes viral: Netizens react, ‘Since it is based on the sentiments of many Hindus…’

Charges that Tirupati laddus contained animal fat triggered social media outrage, with unverified claims based on circulated pictures. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy called it an affront to Hinduism, while the Andhra Pradesh government remains silent on the issue.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Social media erupts into controversy after Tirupati laddu report goes viral
Social media erupts into controversy after Tirupati laddu report goes viral(File photo)

Tirupati laddu news: As the controversy over the reported presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus rages, netizens have joined the bandwagon. A row erupted on the social media platform X after lab reports of samples sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reportedly indicated that the world-renowned consecrated sweet Tirupati laddus contained “beef tallow, fish oil” and other substandard ingredients.

The lab report further claimed the presence of “lard” (relating to pig fat) in the samples. Responding to the situation, one X user posted the lab report, and the caption, “ If you are reading this & still breathing normally, Shame on you.”

‘SLAP' on all

The user elaborated that the report was a “SLAP” on all citizens of the country, their ancestors, “every Hindu alive,” and “every Hindu soul”. The post garnered over one lakh views, and was shared around 4,000 times. Additionally, several other users commented on the post, with many blaming the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Also Read | Lab report shows ‘beef tallow, animal fat’ in Tirupati laddus, claims TDP

Meanwhile, another user stated the allegations were based on some pictures that were being circulated on social media. "..Allegations of adulteration are mainly based on 3 pictures that are circulating in social media," posted the user, along with the photos of the report that have been doing the rounds.

 

A photo of the lab report that shows the amount of animal fat in Tirupati laddus

Another user added a twist to the row by referring to a news archive of why Nandini ghee, the standard variety used for making Tirupati laddus, was discontinued.

Also Read | Andhra woman watches film as doctors perform brain surgery

Tirupati laddu report

Tirupati laddu samples were sent to a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, and the lab report was dated July 16.

Also Read | AP CM Naidu alleges ‘animal fat’ used to make Tirupati laddus during Jagan govt

While the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said the issue was “an affront to Hindu religion” and hoped for “justice,” neither the Andhra Pradesh government nor Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, commented on the issue.





MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Tirupati laddu report goes viral: Netizens react, 'Since it is based on the sentiments of many Hindus…'

