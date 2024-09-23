Tirupati laddu news: Tirumala priests perform purification ritual ‘Shanti Homam’; Subramanian Swamy moves SC

Priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday performed a cleansing ritual following alleged reports of the presence of animal fat, including beef tallows in the famous Tirupati laddu offerings

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published23 Sep 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday performed a cleansing ritual following alleged reports of the presence of animal fat, including beef tallow in the famous Tirupati laddu offerings. 

The ritual called ' Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' was performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama. Eight temple priests, guided by three Agama Shastra advisors led the cleansing ritual that started at 6:00 am and continuied till 10 am.

Executive officer of TTD Shamala Rao, and other officials of the board participated in the cleansing ritual along with the priests.

"For the past four-five days, there have been many news spreading worldwide that the ghee used to prepare Balaji's laddus contained animal fat. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and TTD management approached us for a solution. We suggested that TTD perform a homam called 'Shanti Homam' for purification, and they accepted. This morning, after 6 am, we sought the permission and blessings of Lord Venkateshwara and performed the homam... Now, everything is purified, and I request all devotees to please come to Tirupati Balaji, seek the blessings of Balaji, buy your laddus, and share them with your family and friends," Krishna Seshachala Swamy, Chief Priest of Tirupati Temple, said.

 

“The adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August. Devotees are advised not to worry as we assure everyone that the administration always purchases pure ghee from recognized companies,” ETV Bharat quoted Rao as saying.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged adulteration of the famous Tirupati ladduofferings.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Swamy said,”"Today, I filed a PIL seeking Supreme Court direction to investigate unsubstantiated allegation by CM N Chandrababu Naidu that the Tirupati Tirumala Temple Prasadam were adulterated with meat of animals and other rotten items creating chaos almost bhaktas.”

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to launch an investigation regarding the adulteration of ghee used in preparing Tirupati Prasadam.

"We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP and above posts. The SIT will submit a report to the government and we will take action based on that report so that such things are not repeated," ANI quoted Naidu as saying.

 

It is important to note that the issue came to light after CM Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, rejected the claims and alleged that CM Naidu is 'tarnishing the reputation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "...Attempts are being made by CM Chandrababu Naidu to irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams .." Jagan said in the letter. “ Chandrababu Naidu a pathological and habitual liar has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives,” Jagan said.

 

