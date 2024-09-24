Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati criticized former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for compromising the sanctity of the Tirumala temple, claiming he prioritized financial gain over devotion.

A fresh controversy erupted in the Tirupati Laddu row as a devotee claimed that she found trace of ghutka and tobacco in prasadam during her recent visit to the temple. Meanwhile, a a four-hour purification ritual was carried out at the revered shrine on Monday. Check latest updates here:

An India Today report mentioned that Donthu Padmavati, a resident of Khammam district, made a startling discovery after her visit to a temple on September 19. "Just as I was about to hand out the laddu, I was shocked to find bits of tobacco wrapped in a small piece of paper," Padmavati revealed. She went on to express her distress, saying, "Prasadam is meant to be holy, and finding such contamination is deeply upsetting."

On Monday, a four-hour purification ritual was carried out at the revered shrine to propitiate Lord Venkateswara Swamy after alleged "sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats" in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others, temple sources said.

Meanwhile, Shanti Homam was conducted as per the tenets of 'Vaikhanasa Agama' in the 'Yagashala' (ritual place) of Tirumala temple from 6 am to 10 am to ward off the ill effects, and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams and other naivedyams (food offerings to deity) along with the well-being of Srivari (deity) devotees. Temple priests were seen sprinkling holy water in potu (kitchen where laddus are made) and on the ingredients.

Later, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Monday said here that devotees can set aside their apprehensions regarding laddus at the temple as the sanctity of the 'prasadams' have been restored with a four-hour purification ritual.

Meawhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan performed 'purification ritual' at Kanaka Durga Temple, as part of his 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha, over the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala's Laddu Prasadam.

He says, "Today marks the third day of Prayashchitta Diksha. Since my childhood, I have followed Sanatana Dharma. I am a devotee of Sri Ram and proud to be a Hindu."

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Hindu Sadhu Parishad protests outside Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administrative building, urging action against those involved in Laddu Prasadam row.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati, President of Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad, accused YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of "ruining the sanctity" of Tirumala temple during his tenure.

"We are very disturbed. YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy belongs to the Christian community and he never gave importance to Lord Venkateswara. He never believed in Hinduism. He always employed Christians in the post of chairman and other posts. These employees always saw Lord Venkateswara with a business purpose," Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati said.