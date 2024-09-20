Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an investigation into Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's allegations regarding animal fat in Tirupati laddus. A Gujarat lab reportedly confirmed adulteration in ghee samples, raising concerns among devotees about the integrity of temple offerings.

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation on Friday into allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu concerning the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, a claim that has raised concerns among devotees.

"Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters during a global food regulators summit.

On Wednesday, Naidu claimed during an NDA legislative party meeting that the former Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara.

How did Tirupati Laddu come into the limelight? TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, in a press conference on Thursday in Amaravati, claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the adulteration of the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of “beef tallow", “lard" and “fish oil" in the given ghee sample.

The laddu holds significant importance as it is an offering specific to the temple of Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology who assists humanity in overcoming dark times.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which oversees the temple, issued tenders for ghee supply every six months and purchases 5 lakh kg of ghee annually.

Last year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government ceased sourcing Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) after nearly 15 years due to pricing disputes.

The KMF did not participate in the bidding process, citing a hike in milk prices that made it unable to offer ghee at a competitive rate. The Karnataka Cabinet approved a ₹3 per liter increase in Nandini milk prices, leading the TTD to award the contract to the lowest bidder, according to a report by India Today.

The KMF has resumed supplying its renowned Nandini ghee to the TTD as of August, following a directive from Chandrababu Naidu aimed at improving the quality of laddoos. This development came after Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regained power in Andhra Pradesh during the July Assembly elections, securing 167 seats in alliance with the BJP and Janasena.

Laddus are available both on the temple premises and at designated counters outside, typically lasting up to 15 days in their packaging. The small laddus are distributed free of charge to all devotees at the Venkateswara temple; at Tirupati, approximately 3.5 lakh laddoos are produced daily, with the cost to make each piece nearing ₹40, according to a report by India Today.

The preparation requires significant quantities of ingredients: around 400-500 kg of ghee, 750 kg of cashew nuts, 500 kg of raisins, and 200 kg of cardamom each day.

Meanwhile, priest of Tirumala temple, Ramana Deekshitulu said: “The cow ghee used for making prasad had a lot of impurities and was of poor quality. I noticed this many years ago. I put it before the concerned authorities and the chairman of the trust board. But they did not care," ANI reported.

“It is a lonely battle for me but now, the new government has taken power and has promised to clear all the mess. They have already bought pure cow ghee from government dairies and they are now preparing food material with pure ghee. Care should be taken that such great sins are not repeated in the temple, which is a holy temple in which crores of devotees have great faith and devotion."