Tirupati laddu row: ‘A conspiracy…,’ advocate files complaint against former Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Amid controversy over Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, advocate K. Karuna Sagar expressed shock at lab reports confirming the use of low-quality ghee containing beef, pork, and fish oil, claiming it attacks Hindu sentiments. Complaints have been filed against officials linked to this issue.

Agencies
Published22 Sep 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Laddu 'prasadam', popularly known as 'Tirupathi Laddu' at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, it was introduced at the hill temple some eight decades ago. It then weighed about 500 grams and was priced at six paise.for Archive; shoot happened on15/12/08.pic by hemant mishra/mint.
Laddu ’prasadam’, popularly known as ’Tirupathi Laddu’ at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, it was introduced at the hill temple some eight decades ago. It then weighed about 500 grams and was priced at six paise.for Archive; shoot happened on15/12/08.pic by hemant mishra/mint.

Amid the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row, K. Karuna Sagar, High Court Advocate said on Sunday, ‘shocked to hear laddu prasad contained beef, pork and fish oil’. 

While speaking to ANI, he said, "...The Laddu prasad that is offered at Tirupati is world-famous for its divinity, sanctity and quality. I was shocked and surprised after seeing the lab reports which confirmed that the low-quality ghee which was used which was used in making Laddu prasad contained beef, pork and fish oil. This is an attack on the Hindu sentiments...This is a conspiracy..."

The row comes days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Earlier this week, Sagar submitted a complaint against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman, board members and officials over Tirupati Prasadam row.

The advocate filed a complaint to the Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad, alleging that they allowed the use of low-quality ghee mixed with animal fat in the sacred Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirupati Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

In his complaint, advocate Sagar said, “As a practicing Hindu and devoted follower of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, I hold the Laddu Prasadam in the highest esteem. This offering has been an integral part of our faith for over 300 years, symbolizing divine blessings and serving as an essential component of the spiritual experience. A visit and darshan of Swamy feels incomplete without it.”

President of Hindu Sena Samiti files PIL

Meanwhile, Surjit Singh Yadav, President of Hindu Sena Samiti has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court on Saturday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of using animal fat in preparation of prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

The President of Hindu Sena Samiti also sought registration of the complaint and investigation and prosecution of the persons involved in the alleged mixing of animal fat.

Meanwhile, Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded strict action on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, VHP Vice President Ram Singh, said, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad is demanding that everyone involved in this should get immediately arrested and punished. If the government does not do that, then the Hindu organisation like Bjarang Dal, Sangh Parivar and the devotees of Balaji should take action."

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTirupati laddu row: ‘A conspiracy…,’ advocate files complaint against former Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.