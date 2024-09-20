Business News
/ News
/ India
/ Tirupati laddu row: Health Minister JP Nadda seeks full report, says ‘suitable action will be taken as per…’
BREAKING NEWS
Tirupati laddu row: Health Minister JP Nadda seeks full report, says ‘suitable action will be taken as per…’
1 min read
20 Sep 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Livemint
Union Health Minister Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue.
Health Minister Nadda seeks full report on Tirupati laddu issue, says govt will further examine matter and take suitable action
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.