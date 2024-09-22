Tirupati laddu row: ‘How sepoy mutiny happened…,’ Ravi Shankar says ‘Hindus sentiments deeply wounded’

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar criticizes the handling of Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, claiming it wounds Hindu sentiments. He calls for severe punishment for those involved in food adulteration and suggests oversight by spiritual leaders to ensure food integrity and temple management.

Updated22 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Laddu 'prasadam', popularly known as 'Tirupathi Laddu' at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala,
Laddu ’prasadam’, popularly known as ’Tirupathi Laddu’ at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala,

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said that ‘sentiments of Hindus are deeply wounded’ while commenting on Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row.

The founder of The Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told news agency ANI, “We have read in history books how in 1857, the sepoy mutiny happened. And now we see how the sentiments of Hindus are deeply wounded by this laddu.”

“This is something which cannot be pardoned, it cannot be forgiven. It's malicious and it is the height of greed of people who are involved in this process. So, they need to be punished severely. All their assets should be seized & they should be put in jail, whoever is remotely involved in this process...We need to check not just the laddu but every food product. What about the ghee that is available in the market? Is anyone checking what they are putting in it? All those who adulterate food & put the mark that it is vegetarian and put any sort of non-veg stuff in it, should be very strictly punished...”

“For the Temple management, we need to see that it is under the supervision of saints, swamis and spiritual leaders...We need to have a committee of spiritual leaders - both north and south, they should oversee. Let there be a person from the government side as well but he has to be playing a minor role. But major decisions, supervision and everything should be done by religious boards like SGPC, like the Muslim body, like Christians body…,” he goes on to add.

Check full statement here

 

Recently, reports came to light that claimed animal fat and other substandard ingredients have been used in preparation of prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the previous YSR Congress-led government used animal fat in Laddus at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Tirupati laddu row: 'How sepoy mutiny happened…,' Ravi Shankar says 'Hindus sentiments deeply wounded'

