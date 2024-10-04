YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized CM Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu prasadam controversy, accusing him of spreading lies. He stated that the Supreme Court supported this view, emphasizing the need to avoid using religious matters for political gain.

Triggering fresh controversy, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at CM Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirupati laddu prasadam row saying that 'he is spreading blatant lies' and even Supreme Court agreed that such comments hurt sentiments of Hindus.

YSRCP chief said Andhra CM Naidu should have some remorse after SC ruling on Tirupati laddu and added, "The Supreme Court highlighted the comments made by CM Chandrababu Naidu, stating that they hurt the sentiments of Hindus and warned against using religious matters for political drama. The SIT was also halted which was formed by CM. The sanctity of TTD and prasadam was damaged by Chandrababu Naidu's false comments. Even the courts questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations on TTD."

"Even after the court order, he (CM Naidu) should feel ashamed for spreading false news... He is spreading blatant lies. I don't understand why he is posting on social media that the Supreme Court expressed anger toward YSRCP."

Strict quality check procedure followed for laddu manufacturing: Reddy Also expressing that a robust mechanism was implemented in TTD for manufacturing prasadam during their regime, he said, “The tankers were sent back 14 times during their regime (2014 to 2019). They are not allowed to enter for utilization without passing quality checks. Three tests are to be conducted before the product is used. If a tanker fails to qualify in even a single test, it will be sent back without being used."

TTD executive officer handpicked by CM Naidu himself said adulterated ghee was never used in making laddu prasadam, the former Andhra CM said.