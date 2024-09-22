Tirupati laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi, says CM ’Naidu a pathological liar, stooped so low to hurt...’

Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that current chief minister of the state Chandrababu Naidu is 'tarnishing the reputation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"...Attempts are being made by CM Chandrababu Naidu to irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams .." Jagan's letter to PM Modi reads.
"Chandrababu Naidu a pathological and habitual liar has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives...It is imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. This would allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore the faith in the sanctity of the TTD," the letter to reads.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess