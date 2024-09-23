Tirupati laddu row: Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana starts for temple’s sanctity, Andhra CM sets up SIT | 10 points

Tirupati laddu row: A day long ritual for the purification began today at Tirumala Temple to restore the sanctity of Devalayam amid allegations of adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam with animal fat 

Published23 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Tirupati Laddu row controversy:

ao tTirupati Laddu row: Day-long Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana began at the Tirumala Temple early on Monday for the ritualistic sanitisation of the Devalayam amid allegations of adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam with animal fat. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Naidu also criticised the former Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government for altering procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). As the political slugfest over the Tirupati Laddu controversy continues here are the top ten latest updates for the same.

-A day-long 'Samprokshnas' and ‘Shanti Homam’ began on Monday morning to restore the sanctity of the Devalayam as the allegations over Tirupati Prasadam containing animal fat escalated on Sunday.

-Priests and the executive officer of TTD Rao were seen participating in the ritual early morning on Monday.

-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, September 23 to launch an investigation regarding the adulteration of ghee used in preparing Tirupati Prasadam.

-Reacting to the announcement Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday told ANI, “An SIT should be formed against PM Narendra Modi. The PM, who talks about Hindutva, has an alliance partner government in Andhra Pradesh, where open mixing of meat into laddus is happening and it is being distributed. This corrupt system that has come to power has now revealed its true face to the people. An SIT is definitely needed, but it should be against PM Narendra Modi, not Tirupati Balaji.”

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST
