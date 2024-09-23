Tirupati laddu row: A day long ritual for the purification began today at Tirumala Temple to restore the sanctity of Devalayam amid allegations of adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam with animal fat

ao tTirupati Laddu row: Day-long Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana began at the Tirumala Temple early on Monday for the ritualistic sanitisation of the Devalayam amid allegations of adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam with animal fat. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naidu also criticised the former Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government for altering procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). As the political slugfest over the Tirupati Laddu controversy continues here are the top ten latest updates for the same.

Tirupati Laddu row: Top 10 updates -A day-long 'Samprokshnas' and ‘Shanti Homam’ began on Monday morning to restore the sanctity of the Devalayam as the allegations over Tirupati Prasadam containing animal fat escalated on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Priests and the executive officer of TTD Rao were seen participating in the ritual early morning on Monday.

-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, September 23 to launch an investigation regarding the adulteration of ghee used in preparing Tirupati Prasadam.