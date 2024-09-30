Tirupati Laddu Row: SC considers shifting probe to independent agency; reprimands CM Naidu- ‘Where is proof’ | 10 points

Tirupati Laddu Row: The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard arguments in connection with ongoing row over the Prasadam served at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The apex court said that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would assist in the decision whether the State SIT should continue the probe into Tirupati Laddu row or should an independent agency be roped in.

Slamming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu, the apex court asked, “What was the need to go to the press at all, when you yourself ordered investigation?”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had recently claimed that the previous regime of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party used substandard ghee containing animal fat to prepare the laddus.

Tirupati Laddu Row: What Supreme Court said? • Supreme Court asked what was the proof to show that contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus.

• "At least the Gods should be kept away from politics," the Supreme Court remarked.

• "Whether such a statement should have been made that affects the sentiments of the devotees? What was the need of going to the press and making public statement when SIT was ordered? Prima facie there is nothing at least to show, no concrete proof to show at this stage, that the same ghee was used and procured. Even pending investigation when such statements are made by responsible public functionaries then what effect it will have on the SIT? What was the material?" Bar and Bench quoted the SC.

• “It is matter of faith. If contaminated ghee was used, its unacceptable,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC.

• The apex court asked, “Then while investigation was on ... Where is the proof that same ghee was used in preparation of laddus?”.

To this the Supreme Court bench was informed ‘Same supplier was used’.

• To this Justice Viswanathan queried, “How do you segregate the contractors? Nowhere is it clear that the same ghee was used.”

• Supreme Court notes that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke about alleged use of ‘animal fat’ ghee in Tirupati laddus before an FIR was lodged or a Special Investigations Team was constituted.

• "When probe was under process, it was not appropriate for higher constitutional functionary to go public," says SC.

• Supreme Court posts pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe, for hearing on October 3.