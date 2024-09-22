Tirupati Laddu row: SIT to probe irregularities; TTD to conduct ‘Samprokshnas’, ‘Shanti Homam’ to restore sanctity

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the SIT would investigate misuse of power and ensure strict action against laddu adulteration. A ritualistic purification will also take place.

Published22 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Chennai
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Chennai (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities in the procedures to procure ghee at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu also launched a sharp attack on the previous YSRCP government and said that during their tenure, TTD board had become like "gambling".

The SIT would have officers at ranks of an IG or above.

"It will probe all the reasons, misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," said Naidu.

He also noted that a Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana or a ritualistic sanitisation of the temple would be held on Monday, September 23.

Earlier on Sunday, the TTD also announced the formation of a "sensory panel" to check the quality of the temple's food offerings.

At a press conference, TTD's Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao, he said that there would be a one-day "Samprokshnas" and "shanti homams", at the temple on Monday.

Rao said, "To ensure confidence is restored in devotees and they pray with a peaceful mind, one-day samprokshnas and shanti homams (purification rituals) will be conducted tomorrow. We hope this restores the sanctity of the devalayam (temple)."

While blaming the previous government, CM Naidu said that the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience, but under YSRCP government, it was reduced to one year.

He also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to 150 crore from 250 crore earlier.

The issue came out a few days ago when, at an NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP government "did not even spare" Sri Venkateswara temple and used animal fat for making laddus.

Later, on Friday, TTD's Rao said that the board has blacklisted the supplier of the "adulterated" ghee.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Tirupati Laddu row: SIT to probe irregularities; TTD to conduct 'Samprokshans', 'Shanti Homam' to restore sanctity

