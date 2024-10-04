‘Matter of faith for lakhs of devotees’, Supreme Court while ordering fresh probe into Tirupati laddu row

The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of adulterated ghee in Tirumala temple laddus, which would be overseen by the CBI director

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Faith of lakhs of devotees involved: SC orders orders fresh probe into Tirupati laddu row, forms 5-member SIT
Faith of lakhs of devotees involved: SC orders orders fresh probe into Tirupati laddu row, forms 5-member SIT

Tirupati laddu row: The Supreme Court on Friday, ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the use of adulterated ghee, and other substandard materials used in the making of laddus offered as prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

The SIT will consist of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the Andhra Pradesh State Police to be nominated by the State Government and a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reported LiveLaw.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: Andhra govt temporarily suspends SIT probe

In addition, the apex court also added that the SIT investigation will be monitored by the CBI Director. The Court further clarified that it is passing the order to assauge the feelings of the crores of devotees of the Tirumala temple deity, stated reports.

Keep checking here for more updates.

 

 

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
'Matter of faith for lakhs of devotees', Supreme Court while ordering fresh probe into Tirupati laddu row

