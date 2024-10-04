The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of adulterated ghee in Tirumala temple laddus, which would be overseen by the CBI director

Tirupati laddu row: The Supreme Court on Friday, ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the use of adulterated ghee, and other substandard materials used in the making of laddus offered as prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SIT will consist of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the Andhra Pradesh State Police to be nominated by the State Government and a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reported LiveLaw.

In addition, the apex court also added that the SIT investigation will be monitored by the CBI Director. The Court further clarified that it is passing the order to assauge the feelings of the crores of devotees of the Tirumala temple deity, stated reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

