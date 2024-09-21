Tirupati laddu news: Karnataka mandates use of Nandini ghee in ‘lamps, preparation of prasada, in Dasoha Bhavan’

The Karnataka government has mandated the use of Nandini Ghee for 'Prasada' in all temples after concerns arose over animal fat in Tirupati laddoos. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed 34,000 temples to adhere to this, ensuring quality in temple offerings.

Written By Sayantani
Published21 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple.
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple.

The Karnataka government mandated that all temples in the state use Nandini Ghee to make ‘Prasada’ after a row erupted over the use of animal fat in making Laddoos as ‘Prasada’ in the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has issued a directive asking all 34,000 temples in Karnataka to use only the state-run Nandini ghee, NDTV reported.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: Health Minister Nadda seeks full report, says ‘action will…’

The decision follows remarks by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that subpar ingredients, including animal fat, were used in making Tirupati laddus—a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati—during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a prominent Hindu temple located in the Tirumala hills of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Nandini Ghee in Karnataka temple Prasada

Nandini Ghee is produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). In the wake of the Tirupati Temple ‘Prasada’ row, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy released a new circular asking temples in Karnataka to use Nandini ghee for temple rituals, including lighting lamps, preparing 'prasada', and in the 'Dasoha Bhavans' - places where devotees are served food.

The official circular stressed that temple staff must ensure that the quality of 'prasada' is never compromised.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: Prasad defilement reports disturbing, says Rahul Gandhi

"In all the notified temples under the Religious Endowment Department of Karnataka State, it has been directed to use only Nandini Ghee for services, lamps, and preparation of all types of prasada and in Dasoha Bhavan. It has been suggested to maintain the quality in the prasada prepared in the temples," the circular reads.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: ₹40 each with 3.5 Lakh produced daily; all you need to know

On Friday, Reddy had announced that all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested. "A circular is issued to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples," Redday said to PTI.

Why Nandini Ghee contract was terminated for Tirupati Temple?

In response to growing outrage among devotees over claims of animal fat being used in Tirupati laddoos, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the producer of Nandini ghee, clarified the situation regarding its contract with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), News18 reported.

Also Read | ‘Every Hindu needs to wake up’: BJP’s Madhavi Latha on Tirupati laddu row

In 2023, KMF stated that it was unable to compete with lower-priced ghee from other suppliers, as its Nandini ghee was priced at 400 per kg. The federation opted not to participate in the tender, emphasizing its commitment to quality over cost-cutting measures, which they believed would compromise the welfare of local farmers. It wasn’t until the last month that KMF resumed supplying Nandini ghee to the temple, addressing the concerns of devotees and reaffirming their dedication to maintaining high standards in their products.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTirupati laddu news: Karnataka mandates use of Nandini ghee in ‘lamps, preparation of prasada, in Dasoha Bhavan’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.