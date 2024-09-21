The Karnataka government has mandated the use of Nandini Ghee for 'Prasada' in all temples after concerns arose over animal fat in Tirupati laddoos. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed 34,000 temples to adhere to this, ensuring quality in temple offerings.

The Karnataka government mandated that all temples in the state use Nandini Ghee to make 'Prasada' after a row erupted over the use of animal fat in making Laddoos as 'Prasada' in the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has issued a directive asking all 34,000 temples in Karnataka to use only the state-run Nandini ghee, NDTV reported.

The decision follows remarks by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that subpar ingredients, including animal fat, were used in making Tirupati laddus—a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati—during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a prominent Hindu temple located in the Tirumala hills of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Nandini Ghee in Karnataka temple Prasada Nandini Ghee is produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). In the wake of the Tirupati Temple ‘Prasada’ row, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy released a new circular asking temples in Karnataka to use Nandini ghee for temple rituals, including lighting lamps, preparing 'prasada', and in the 'Dasoha Bhavans' - places where devotees are served food.

The official circular stressed that temple staff must ensure that the quality of 'prasada' is never compromised.

"In all the notified temples under the Religious Endowment Department of Karnataka State, it has been directed to use only Nandini Ghee for services, lamps, and preparation of all types of prasada and in Dasoha Bhavan. It has been suggested to maintain the quality in the prasada prepared in the temples," the circular reads.

On Friday, Reddy had announced that all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested. "A circular is issued to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples," Redday said to PTI.

Why Nandini Ghee contract was terminated for Tirupati Temple? In response to growing outrage among devotees over claims of animal fat being used in Tirupati laddoos, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the producer of Nandini ghee, clarified the situation regarding its contract with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), News18 reported.