Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 09 2025 09:52:18
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.00 -0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.60 -0.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.55 -0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.35 0.41%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,265.25 0.04%
Business News/ News / India/  Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi, Jaishankar express condolences, Andhra CM Naidu to meet victims
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi, Jaishankar express condolences, Andhra CM Naidu to meet victims

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: At least six people were killed in a temple stampede in Tirumala Tirupati. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit the families of victims today

Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. At least four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_08_2025_000332B) (PTI)Premium
Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. At least four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_08_2025_000332B) (PTI)

Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the families of the Tirumala stampede victims on Thursday. At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary on early Thursday morning visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati to meet those injured in a tragic stampede in Andra Pradesh a day earlier. Six people were also killed.

09 Jan 2025, 09:26:14 AM IST

Tirupati temple stampede news live: TN CM MK Stalin expresses grief over accident

Tirupati temple stampede news live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thurday expressed grief over the demise of six people in Tirupati temple stampede case.

According to Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar, one of the victims hailed from Tamil Nadu's Salem.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic #stampede at #Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Wishing the injured a swift recovery. #TirupatiStampede," Stalin said on a post on 'X.'

09 Jan 2025, 09:15:56 AM IST

Tirupati temple stampede news live: BRS leaders express concern over the accident 

Tirupati temple stampede news live: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed a deep grief over the tragic stampede at Tirupati, Andhra PRadesh. The tragic accident claimed six lives on Wednesday.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap," KTR posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BRC MLC K Kavitha also expressed concern over the demise of six devotees during Tirupati stampede accident.

09 Jan 2025, 09:12:21 AM IST

Tirupati temple stampede news live: EAM S Jaishankar expresses condolences and prayers for the affected families

Tirupati temple stampede news live: EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed condolences and prayers for the affected families and the injured during Tirupati Temple.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Saddened by the unfortunate stampede at Tirupati Temple. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

09 Jan 2025, 09:07:43 AM IST

Tirupati temple stampede news live: PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of th

Tirupati temple stampede news live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in tragic stampede which occurred on Wednesday evening

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office wrote, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi."

09 Jan 2025, 08:59:08 AM IST

Tirupati temple stampede news live: President Murmu expresses concern over the loss of lives in accident

Tirupati temple stampede news live: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the death of victims in the accident.

"Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

09 Jan 2025, 08:51:22 AM IST

Tirumala stampede LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to meet victims today

Tirumala stampede LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to meet victims on Thursday. At least six people lost their lives in a stampede on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue