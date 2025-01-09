Tirupati Stampede News LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the families of the Tirumala stampede victims on Thursday. At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary on early Thursday morning visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati to meet those injured in a tragic stampede in Andra Pradesh a day earlier. Six people were also killed.
Tirupati temple stampede news live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thurday expressed grief over the demise of six people in Tirupati temple stampede case.
According to Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar, one of the victims hailed from Tamil Nadu's Salem.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic #stampede at #Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Wishing the injured a swift recovery. #TirupatiStampede," Stalin said on a post on 'X.'
Tirupati temple stampede news live: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed a deep grief over the tragic stampede at Tirupati, Andhra PRadesh. The tragic accident claimed six lives on Wednesday.
"Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap," KTR posted on X (formerly Twitter).
BRC MLC K Kavitha also expressed concern over the demise of six devotees during Tirupati stampede accident.
Tirupati temple stampede news live: EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed condolences and prayers for the affected families and the injured during Tirupati Temple.
Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Saddened by the unfortunate stampede at Tirupati Temple. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Tirupati temple stampede news live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in tragic stampede which occurred on Wednesday evening
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office wrote, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi."
Tirupati temple stampede news live: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the death of victims in the accident.
"Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
