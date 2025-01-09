A tragic stampede at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the loss of six lives and left many injured. Political leaders, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, mourn the victims and offer support to affected families as investigations begin into the incident.

Condolences pour in from the top political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, as they mourned the lives of the six devotees killed in a stampede at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said one body has been identified.

Dozens were also injured in a stampede as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the devotees and prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his shock and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

"Pained by the unfortunate incident of the stampede in the Tirupati temple. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. May the injured recover at the earliest," Amit Shah posted on X.

“I am deeply shocked by the stampede incident at the Tirupati Vishnu Niwasam ticket counter. I pray for the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident to rest in peace. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, offered his condolences for those who lost their lives in the stampede and urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

“The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief and prayed for the peace of the departed souls in the incident.

"This accident that happened in Tirupati temple is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. I pray to God that the devotees who have been injured get well soon and return to their homes," Kejriwal posted on X.

Several other union ministers, opposition leaders and other top political names have also condoled the tragic incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister reacts: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede and said he has directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures to provide better medical treatment to the injured and that their lives are saved.

In a post on X, Naidu wrote, "The death of several devotees in a stampede near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for tokens to visit Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has shocked me. This tragic incident, which took place at a time when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens, deeply disturbed me."

“In the wake of information that the condition of some of them is critical, I have directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures... to provide better medical treatment to the injured and save their lives. I am talking to the district and TTD officials from time to time and am taking stock of the situation," he added.

He is also slated to visit Tirumala on Thursday morning to meet those injured in the stampede.