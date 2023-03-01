Tirupati Temple: Facial recognition system for darshan from today
The facial recognition system is set to begin on an experimental basis at Tirupati temple from 1 March. The system will help the management in dealing with impersonators and the misuse of temple services
Pilgrims visiting Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple from across the globe would now be recognised with the help of facial recognition system at the time of entrance. The system will be implemented in the temple from Wednesday. With this, it would be easier for the management to handle large number of devotees and curb the misuse of temple service.
