Tirupati temple's hundi income crosses 1 crore in a day after reopening

TIRUMALA : For the first time after lockdown was lifted, Tirumala Lord Balaji temple received hundi income of ₹1.02 crores in a day on Saturday, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The devotees here were earlier restricted from visiting the temple amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the temple has reopened for the pilgrims on June 11.

After reopening, the hundi income crossed ₹1 crore for the first time in one day. As many as 13,486 devotees visited the temple on Saturday and their offerings were counted on Sunday, TTD stated in a release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on 28 August decided to start work on a multi crore replica of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately after the situation brought about by COVID-19 returns to normal. Y V Subba Reddy, chairman of TTD, which governs the famous hill shrine at nearby Tirumala, said that the TTD, along with Varanasi, would also begin construction of such temples in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai and Chennai.

"Due to "Adhika Masam" (extra month) this year with 13 months that fall once in three years against the usual 12 months in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar, two Brahmotsavams, lasting nine days each, will be held this year," he said. The first Brahmotsavam would be in September and the other, called Navaratri Brahmotsavam, in October, he said.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the first Brahmotsavam would be conducted without the participation of devotees, while TTD has not yet taken a decision on the matter for the second Brahmotsavam, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

