Tirupati temple's hundi income crosses 1 crore in a day after reopening

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on 28 August decided to start work on a multi crore replica of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately after the situation brought about by COVID-19 returns to normal. Y V Subba Reddy, chairman of TTD, which governs the famous hill shrine at nearby Tirumala, said that the TTD, along with Varanasi, would also begin construction of such temples in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai and Chennai.