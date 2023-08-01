comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ News / India/  Tirupati temple to stop using Karnataka KMF's Nandini ghee to make its prasad laddus. Here's what happened
Back

Tirupati temple to stop using Karnataka KMF's Nandini ghee to make its prasad laddus. Here's what happened

 4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:53 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar ( with inputs from PTI )

Karnataka cabinet announced that it has decided to hike price of Nandini milk by ₹3 per litre from 1 August. Speaking about the rise in price, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said that with the increase in milk price, they want to help farmers.

Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsPremium
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

The renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple will no longer be using Karnataka Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Nandini Ghee. In the announcement made, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that KMF is not supplying 'Nandini' brand ghee anymore to make the famous laddus given as 'prasad' at the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.  

He said, KMF, which sells its products under the brand name Nandini and is known for its quality, cannot compromise on the price, and hence did not participate in the tender process as required by TTD, the trust that manages the temple, news agency PTI has reported. 

Recently, Karnataka cabinet announced that it has decided to hike price of Nandini milk by 3 per litre from 1 August. Speaking about the rise in price, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that with the increase in milk price, they want to help farmers. "We have to give money to the farmers, he said. While defending the move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state is is selling milk at the lowest price compared to other states. "The milk (toned) that costs 39 will be sold at 42 per litre. Elsewhere it is sold between 54 and 56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is 44 per litre," he said.

Naik, who is from Congress has clarified that the supply of ghee to TTD has been stopped for more than a year now and is not a recent occurrence.

Also Read: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details

Coming back to discontinuation of Nandini Ghee, KMF has been supplying ghee to TTD for making the prasad laddus for several years now. Naid further added that, “For many years, KMF ghee was used for Tirupati Laddu. I'm of the belief that no other ghee can stand up to the quality of Nandini ghee; our customers have given us this 100 per cent certification."

He further added, "About one year ago they (TTD) called for a tender and asked us to participate in the tender. We cannot give ghee at the competitive rate, because in the e-procurement tender, whoever quotes the lowest rate will get it." “But our rate is fixed. We said we will supply ghee at our rate, but they (TTD) said they won't give that amount. So we are not supplying." 

Naik said that the current supplier is supplying ghee to the TTD at a very row rate as compared to KMF. However, he said, "It may be of the lesser quality compared to ours, but they too might have done testing as they too have labs." It is the decision of the government there and TTD, he said as quoted by PTI.

Naik further added that there is a lot of demand for KMF ghee and is able to cater to only 60 percent of the demand, while is unable to fulfill the rest 40 percent. 

 "So, we have decided to increase the milk procurement. We also need to stock butter, as there is huge demand for it and we don't have enough stock of butter, so our intention is by giving 3 or 5 extra to farmers, procurement can be increased, and with this intention we had placed our request before the CM," he added. 

After the prices of milk were increased, Senior BJP leader C T Ravi hit out at the Congress government. Sharing a media report, in a tweet he wrote, “CONgress shamelessly politicised Nandini issue during the assembly elections and milked it to malign Amul. After coming to power, the CONgress government increased the price of milk thereby making it impossible for Nandini to supply its ghee to TTD board at the earlier price. Thanks to the incompetent CONgress government, Nandini will no longer supply ghee to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddus. It is very evident that CONgress is hell bent on destroying Suvarna Karnataka to pursue its agenda."

Earlier in April, Karnataka saw Amul vs Nandini row wherein the then opposition i.e. the Congress and pro-Kannada groups had lashed out at then BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru and had alleged that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 04:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout