The renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple will no longer be using Karnataka Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Nandini Ghee. In the announcement made, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that KMF is not supplying 'Nandini' brand ghee anymore to make the famous laddus given as 'prasad' at the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

He said, KMF, which sells its products under the brand name Nandini and is known for its quality, cannot compromise on the price, and hence did not participate in the tender process as required by TTD, the trust that manages the temple, news agency PTI has reported.

Recently, Karnataka cabinet announced that it has decided to hike price of Nandini milk by ₹3 per litre from 1 August. Speaking about the rise in price, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that with the increase in milk price, they want to help farmers. "We have to give money to the farmers, he said. While defending the move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state is is selling milk at the lowest price compared to other states. "The milk (toned) that costs ₹39 will be sold at ₹42 per litre. Elsewhere it is sold between ₹54 and ₹56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is ₹44 per litre," he said.

Naik, who is from Congress has clarified that the supply of ghee to TTD has been stopped for more than a year now and is not a recent occurrence.

Coming back to discontinuation of Nandini Ghee, KMF has been supplying ghee to TTD for making the prasad laddus for several years now. Naid further added that, “For many years, KMF ghee was used for Tirupati Laddu. I'm of the belief that no other ghee can stand up to the quality of Nandini ghee; our customers have given us this 100 per cent certification."

He further added, "About one year ago they (TTD) called for a tender and asked us to participate in the tender. We cannot give ghee at the competitive rate, because in the e-procurement tender, whoever quotes the lowest rate will get it." “But our rate is fixed. We said we will supply ghee at our rate, but they (TTD) said they won't give that amount. So we are not supplying."

Naik said that the current supplier is supplying ghee to the TTD at a very row rate as compared to KMF. However, he said, "It may be of the lesser quality compared to ours, but they too might have done testing as they too have labs." It is the decision of the government there and TTD, he said as quoted by PTI.

Naik further added that there is a lot of demand for KMF ghee and is able to cater to only 60 percent of the demand, while is unable to fulfill the rest 40 percent.

"So, we have decided to increase the milk procurement. We also need to stock butter, as there is huge demand for it and we don't have enough stock of butter, so our intention is by giving ₹3 or 5 extra to farmers, procurement can be increased, and with this intention we had placed our request before the CM," he added.

After the prices of milk were increased, Senior BJP leader C T Ravi hit out at the Congress government. Sharing a media report, in a tweet he wrote, “CONgress shamelessly politicised Nandini issue during the assembly elections and milked it to malign Amul. After coming to power, the CONgress government increased the price of milk thereby making it impossible for Nandini to supply its ghee to TTD board at the earlier price. Thanks to the incompetent CONgress government, Nandini will no longer supply ghee to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddus. It is very evident that CONgress is hell bent on destroying Suvarna Karnataka to pursue its agenda."

Earlier in April, Karnataka saw Amul vs Nandini row wherein the then opposition i.e. the Congress and pro-Kannada groups had lashed out at then BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru and had alleged that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini.

(With inputs from PTI)