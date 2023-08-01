Tirupati temple to stop using Karnataka KMF's Nandini ghee to make its prasad laddus. Here's what happened4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Karnataka cabinet announced that it has decided to hike price of Nandini milk by ₹3 per litre from 1 August. Speaking about the rise in price, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said that with the increase in milk price, they want to help farmers.
The renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple will no longer be using Karnataka Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Nandini Ghee. In the announcement made, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that KMF is not supplying 'Nandini' brand ghee anymore to make the famous laddus given as 'prasad' at the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
