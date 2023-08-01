Recently, Karnataka cabinet announced that it has decided to hike price of Nandini milk by ₹3 per litre from 1 August. Speaking about the rise in price, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that with the increase in milk price, they want to help farmers. "We have to give money to the farmers, he said. While defending the move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state is is selling milk at the lowest price compared to other states. "The milk (toned) that costs ₹39 will be sold at ₹42 per litre. Elsewhere it is sold between ₹54 and ₹56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is ₹44 per litre," he said.

