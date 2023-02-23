Tirupati temple to use facial recognition from next month. How it will work
- Facial recognition at Tirupati: The new tech will be experimented at sarva darshanam, tokenless darshan (holy visit), laddu disbursal, accommodation allotment systems, caution deposit refunds and others by TTD
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is introducing facial recognition technology at the world-famous Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirupati from 1 March.The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims. "This new tech system will be used to prevent a person from procuring more tokens in Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters," according to a statement by TTD.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×