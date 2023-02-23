Tirupati temple to use facial recognition from next month. How it will work

As part of this new initiative, D Narasimha Kishore, chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO), said,"TTD is set to introduce facial recognition technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards," said a temple official to PTI. As part of this new initiative, D Narasimha Kishore, chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO), TTD said each and every pilgrim will be photographed at the entry point while enrolling for darshan to be matched with the data bank for averting impersonation and services misuse. Following the first visit, that particular pilgrim can be easily identified during every subsequent visit. "When he (pilgrim) enters the temple a second time, the man will be cross-checked with facial recognition. When he stands before the camera and his image is captured, it will be sent to the data (bank) and compared if the same ticket is matched, then he will be allowed. Else it will attract (charges of) impersonation."