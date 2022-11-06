Tirupati Temple Trust declares assets, says has over 10 tonnes of gold, ₹15,900 cr in cash2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 02:57 PM IST
- TTD pegged the total worth of its assets at ₹2.26 lakh crore
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday released a white paper and declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits. The temple trust said that it has 10.3 tonnes of gold deposits in nationalised banks worth more than ₹5,300 crore. It has a cash deposit of ₹15,938 crore.