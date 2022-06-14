Tirupati-Chitoor six-lane highway: Gadkari shares update on completion date

Gadkari took to Twitter to say that the Chittoor to Mallavaram six-lane highway, which is being developed under the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana, is progressing at a rapid pace
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India Nitin Gadkari has shared an update on the completion date of the Tirupati-Chitoor six-lane highway or the NH-140.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India Nitin Gadkari has shared an update on the completion date of the Tirupati-Chitoor six-lane highway or the NH-140.
Gadkari took to twitter to say that the team in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on a mission mode 24×7 to make ‘New India’, the ‘infrastructure hub of the world’. He further informed that the Chittoor to Mallavaram six-lane highway is progressing at a rapid pace.
Gadkari took to twitter to say that the team in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on a mission mode 24×7 to make ‘New India’, the ‘infrastructure hub of the world’. He further informed that the Chittoor to Mallavaram six-lane highway is progressing at a rapid pace.
The project is being developed under the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The project is being developed under the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Team MoRTH is working 24x7 on a mission mode to make #NewIndia, the 'Infrastructure Hub of The World'. The project for Six-laning of NH-140 from Chittoor to Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh is progressing at a rapid pace under #BharatmalaPariyojana," Gadkari wrote on Twitter.
“Team MoRTH is working 24x7 on a mission mode to make #NewIndia, the 'Infrastructure Hub of The World'. The project for Six-laning of NH-140 from Chittoor to Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh is progressing at a rapid pace under #BharatmalaPariyojana," Gadkari wrote on Twitter.
See Gadkari's update here
See Gadkari's update here
Gadkari further informed that the NH 140 NH connects important towns in Chittoor District i.e. Chittoor and Tirupati via religious place Kanipakam. The minister said the six-lane national highway from Chittoor to Mallavaram consists of two bypasses at Kasipentla and Kanipakam, 6 Major Bridges and around 15 minor bridges as well as 14 grade separators.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gadkari further informed that the NH 140 NH connects important towns in Chittoor District i.e. Chittoor and Tirupati via religious place Kanipakam. The minister said the six-lane national highway from Chittoor to Mallavaram consists of two bypasses at Kasipentla and Kanipakam, 6 Major Bridges and around 15 minor bridges as well as 14 grade separators.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The project length starts at Kukkalapalli and ends at Mallavaram, consists of 2 bypasses at Kasipentla and Kanipakam, 14 grade separators, 6 Major Bridges and ~15 minor bridges," Gadkari added.
Informing about the timeline, Gadkari said, the length of the project is operational since the month of May 2021 and the balance works are likely to be completed by 30 September 2022.
Informing about the timeline, Gadkari said, the length of the project is operational since the month of May 2021 and the balance works are likely to be completed by 30 September 2022.
“After the completion of the project, the region would witness dynamic transformation with enhanced connectivity that would further boost economic activities & religious tourism," Gadkari added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“After the completion of the project, the region would witness dynamic transformation with enhanced connectivity that would further boost economic activities & religious tourism," Gadkari added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Union minister also shared an update on the project for the construction of New Link National Highway -133B From 0.200 kilometre in the state of Jharkhand to 15.885 kilometre including Ganga Bridge, development of Manihari Bypass From 0.000 kilometre to 5.500 kilometre as well as widening of National Highway -131A from 5.500 kilometre to 6.000 kilometre in the state of Bihar to 4-lane standards is in full swing.
The Union minister also shared an update on the project for the construction of New Link National Highway -133B From 0.200 kilometre in the state of Jharkhand to 15.885 kilometre including Ganga Bridge, development of Manihari Bypass From 0.000 kilometre to 5.500 kilometre as well as widening of National Highway -131A from 5.500 kilometre to 6.000 kilometre in the state of Bihar to 4-lane standards is in full swing.
The new link of NH-133B project spanning a length of 21.68 kilometres, is a one of its kind project involving the construction of a 6 kilometre long Ganga Bridge, Manihari bypass and also, widening of NH-131A.
The new link of NH-133B project spanning a length of 21.68 kilometres, is a one of its kind project involving the construction of a 6 kilometre long Ganga Bridge, Manihari bypass and also, widening of NH-131A.