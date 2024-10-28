Tirupati’s ISKCON temple gets bomb threat—What we know

Tirupati’s ISKCON temple in Andhra Pradesh received a bomb threat on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh police said that temple authorities have registered an FIR after receiving the threat mail, claiming that Pakistan-based terrorists had threatened to blow up the temple.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Tirupati’s ISKCON temple in Andhra Pradesh received a bomb threat on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh police said that temple authorities have registered an FIR after receiving the threat mail, claiming that Pakistan-based terrorists had threatened to blow up the temple. 

The authorities said the police conducted inspections with the bomb and dog squad and have beefed up security in the city. 

No explosives or other objectionable items were recovered, the police said, suspecting it to be yet another incident of hoax mail threat. It is important to note that this is the fourth hoax mail the temple town have received in the last three days.

The Andhra Pradesh police said they reacted swiftly after receiving complaints. Its teams conducted thorough checks. But they (fake email threats) turned out to be fake.  

The city police further said they have booked the cases regarding the hoax mails and investigations into these are going on.

A senior police official said they are investigating the cases with the help of the cyber crimes wing.

Earlier on Saturday, October 26, two hotels in the city received bomb threats, which the police later confirmed as hoax. Before that, three other hotels in the town received bomb threats, heightening the anxiety among residents and devotees.

 

