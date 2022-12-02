‘Tirupur hospital data on dark web’

Homegrown cyber security firm Cloudsek claimed in a report on Friday that a data set belonging to Sree Saran Medical Center (SSMC) at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is presently being sold on the dark web by a ‘threat actor with a high reputation’. The data set allegedly contains personal health and identifiable information of more than 150,000 patients who have been served by SSMC. However, the data is from between 2007 and 2011, said Cloudsek.