‘Tirupur hospital data on dark web’1 min read . 02 Dec 2022
New Delhi: A seemingly new case of cyberattack on a hospital has emerged close on the heels of the severe cyberattack on the country’s top government-run hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last week.
Homegrown cyber security firm Cloudsek claimed in a report on Friday that a data set belonging to Sree Saran Medical Center (SSMC) at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is presently being sold on the dark web by a ‘threat actor with a high reputation’. The data set allegedly contains personal health and identifiable information of more than 150,000 patients who have been served by SSMC. However, the data is from between 2007 and 2011, said Cloudsek.
Data shared with Mint by Cloudsek showed that the leaked information contains personal details such as birth dates, doctor details, residential addresses, and basic vitals of patients such as height, weight and blood groups. The veracity of the database could not be independently verified.
Cloudsek showed Mint a link to the so-called ‘marketplace’ where the incident was allegedly spotted. However, the site was accessible on the open web itself and did not need to be accessed on the dark web.
Cloudsek claimed the database was reportedly hosted for as low as $100 (about ₹8,143). It alleged the database may have been sourced from Chennai-based technology services firm, Three Cube IT Labs. However, the firm said it had “low confidence and no direct proof" in this regard. SSMC and Three Cube IT Labs did not respond to emailed queries.
To be sure, the leaked database isn’t equivalent to the cyberattack on AIIMS. Sandip Panda, CEO at cyber security firm Instasafe said while awareness about such leaks and cyber hygiene is good, it is “unlikely that user data sourced from 15 years ago would be worth much significance."
