TISS, 7 other deemed universities interested in CUET, UGC Chairman says
- The UGC chairman held a meeting today with vice-chancellors and directors of these eight deemed universities, which receive maintenance grants from UGC
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Jamia Hamdard and six other deemed-to-be universities have expressed a desire to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate courses, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said.
The UGC chairman held a meeting today with vice-chancellors and directors of these eight deemed universities, which receive maintenance grants from UGC.
Besides the TISS, Mumbai, and Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, the other six varsities were -- Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram, Dindigul Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, Gurukul Kangri, Haridwar, Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad, Avinashilingam Institute of Home Sciences, Coimbatore, and Ramakrishna Vivekananda Educational Research Institute, Kolkata.
Kumar added, "They have also given some useful suggestions. This is an opportunity for all universities to adopt CUET and relieve the students from the stress of getting either very high Class 12 board scores or writing multiple entrance tests."
'Use CUET scores to admit students in UG programmes'
The UGC has already written to vice-chancellors of all central universities and colleges to use CUET scores to admit students in undergraduate programmes.
CUET scores will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities for undergraduate programmes, Kumar had said last week.
The application window for CUET will open on April 2 and close on April 30.
The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode
"I explained to them the salient features of Common University Entrance Test and how it would be beneficial to the students.
“I made it clear to them that the existing reservation policies of the institutes will not be affected and they can continue to admit students in undergraduate programmes as per existing reservation policies except that the admission has to be based on CUET score and not based on Class 12 board marks," Kumar further said.
With agency inputs
