TISS terminates around 100 staff members, cites lack of funds

  • According to TISS, these staff members have been terminated as the Tata Trust has stopped fundings for the projects under which they were appointed

Livemint
Updated05:45 PM IST
In 2023, the Centre had converted TISS into a fully publicly funded institute.
In 2023, the Centre had converted TISS into a fully publicly funded institute.

The prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has terminated around 100 teaching and non-teaching staff members citing funding crunch.

The termination letters issued on June 28 by the institute said that the contracts would not be renewed and their services would end on June 30, 2024.

Also Read | TISS, 7 other deemed universities interested in CUET, UGC Chairman says

According to TISS, these staff members have been terminated as the Tata Trust has stopped fundings for the projects under which they were appointed.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, in-charge VC of TISS said, “These staff were appointed under various projects under the funding of Tata Trust. The fundings for these projects have stopped in the last few months. Considering this, we allowed these teachers to work under clock hour basis in the institute. But now we are unable to garner financial aid, so we decided to stop their services. We will reappoint them once funding from the Trust resumes.”

The move has shocked the TISS community and left the terminated staff members facing unemployment.

In a reaction to the TISS’ decision, the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), a students’ group from the institute, condemned the move and said that while the exact number of affected employees remains unclear, the mass termination is expected to create a significant shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff at the institute.

“TISS, a prestigious institute with a history spanning nearly 90 years, has earned its status as a leading social science institution through the contributions of its faculty and staff. Last year, the union government transformed TISS into a fully public-funded institute. However, this transition has led to delays in student aid and increased financial pressures on students from economically and socially marginalized backgrounds,” PSF said in a statement.

“The latest decision to terminate staff positions further highlights the BJP government’s perceived anti-education and anti-TISS stance,” it added.

In 2023, the Centre had converted TISS into a fully publicly funded institute.

PSF has called for reinstatement of fundings from the Tata Education Trust and to protect these jobs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaTISS terminates around 100 staff members, cites lack of funds

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue