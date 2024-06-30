The prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has terminated around 100 teaching and non-teaching staff members citing funding crunch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The termination letters issued on June 28 by the institute said that the contracts would not be renewed and their services would end on June 30, 2024.

According to TISS, these staff members have been terminated as the Tata Trust has stopped fundings for the projects under which they were appointed.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, in-charge VC of TISS said, “These staff were appointed under various projects under the funding of Tata Trust. The fundings for these projects have stopped in the last few months. Considering this, we allowed these teachers to work under clock hour basis in the institute. But now we are unable to garner financial aid, so we decided to stop their services. We will reappoint them once funding from the Trust resumes."

The move has shocked the TISS community and left the terminated staff members facing unemployment.

In a reaction to the TISS' decision, the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), a students' group from the institute, condemned the move and said that while the exact number of affected employees remains unclear, the mass termination is expected to create a significant shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff at the institute.

“TISS, a prestigious institute with a history spanning nearly 90 years, has earned its status as a leading social science institution through the contributions of its faculty and staff. Last year, the union government transformed TISS into a fully public-funded institute. However, this transition has led to delays in student aid and increased financial pressures on students from economically and socially marginalized backgrounds," PSF said in a statement.

“The latest decision to terminate staff positions further highlights the BJP government’s perceived anti-education and anti-TISS stance," it added.

In 2023, the Centre had converted TISS into a fully publicly funded institute.

PSF has called for reinstatement of fundings from the Tata Education Trust and to protect these jobs.

