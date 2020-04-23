MUMBAI: Indian corporates raised bonds and commercial papers worth ₹51,989 crore via primary issuance in the first round of Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) facility in March, according to data from BSE Ltd. Around 27 companies raised ₹26,666 crore from commercial papers and 18 raised ₹25,323 crore through medium- and long-term bonds.

Issuers included six public sector companies and 21 private sector entities for commercial papers and three public sector companies and 15 from the private sector for medium- and long term bonds, according to the data.

A majority of them were AA-rated companies and beyond, which are looking to raise cheap funds from banks under the TLTRO.

Among private sector companies, Reliance Industries raised ₹8,500 crore and is looking to raise another ₹3,000 crore via bonds. Housing Development Finance Corporation raised ₹2,500 crore and is looking to raise ₹1,250 crore via three-year bonds. Among commodity companies, Tata Steel raised over ₹1,500 crore.

Among public sector companies, Power Finance Corporation raised nearly ₹6,890 crore, National Thermal Power Corporation raised ₹4,374 crore and National Board of Rural Development raised ₹2,500 crore via bonds. The primary issuance also saw companies like L&T and Mahindra & Mahindra, which rarely come to the bond market, raising ₹5,950 crore and ₹1,000 crore respectively. All these companies raised to three-five year bonds at coupons in the range of 6.09 -8.35%. The highest coupon was paid by Manappuram Finance which raised ₹200 crore via a three-year bond at 9.25%.

“Most of the corporates are securing cheap liquidity for their operations going forward. Of the ₹1 lakh crore raised under TLTRO, remaining amount of ₹48,011 crore has been invested in second market transactions," said a senior official with a public sector bank.

Ever since the Reserve Bank of India introduced the TLTRO in March, yields on corporate bonds have smoothened out. The scheme is aimed at helping companies, including financial institutions, manage their cash flow in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak. The guidelines stipulate that banks could access three-year funding and use it to invest in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial paper and debentures. Of this, banks are required to acquire up to 50% of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and the remaining 50% from the secondary market. The regulations also allow the exposure under this facility not be accounted for calculating large exposure framework. According to RBI guidelines, banks have to deploy the funds received under TLTRO within 30 days.

“We expect RBI to come out with more liquidity under TLTRO of similar amount over the next 1 month. Corporates need more money and this is the fastest way to raise cheap. Companies with good ratings would otherwise have had to pay 50-100 basis points on the loan," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director & head of fixed income at JM Financial.

Share Via