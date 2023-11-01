Opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Raghav Chadha have accused the BJP of 'conspiring to arrest' all critics before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The assertions came after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

The West Bengal CM told reporters that the ruling BJP was looking to “vote for themselves in an empty country."

"Before next year's elections, they (BJP) are trying to gag the voice of all opposition parties. They are planning to arrest all opposition leaders before the polls so that they can vote for themselves in an empty country. They are hatching a conspiracy," PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that the phones of opposition party MPs are being hacked, the PTI report added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also accused the ruling BJP of targeting top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference in the national capital, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that since 2014, 95% of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.