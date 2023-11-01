Mamata Banerjee and Raghav Chadha have accused the BJP of 'conspiring to arrest' all critics before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The assertions came after the ED summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday

The West Bengal CM told reporters that the ruling BJP was looking to “vote for themselves in an empty country."

"Before next year's elections, they (BJP) are trying to gag the voice of all opposition parties. They are planning to arrest all opposition leaders before the polls so that they can vote for themselves in an empty country. They are hatching a conspiracy," PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that the phones of opposition party MPs are being hacked, the PTI report added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also accused the ruling BJP of targeting top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference in the national capital, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that since 2014, 95% of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.

"Now after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the INDIA alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Chadha said.

The BJP knows it is losing all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. It is planning to get Kejriwal arrested so that AAP is not able to contest the polls, Chadha added.

"If you'd put the INDIA alliance top leadership or party presidents behind bars, then only BJP will run in the race and win solely...A strategy was formed along these lines in which BJP agencies are going to do the first arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," ANI quoted the AAP leader as saying.

