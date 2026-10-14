TMC alleges woman tried to attack Mamata Banerjee with knife in West Bengal, files police complaint

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Tuesday filed a police complaint under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) over an alleged security breach and an attempted knife attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

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According to the complaint filed by the party, the incident took place after an allegedly intoxicated intruder breached the perimeter gates of a high-security zone.

The complaint identified the woman as Tannishtha Saha, who was reportedly a civic volunteer and a drug addict. It alleged that she approached Banerjee in a violent manner and attempted to attack her with a knife.

The TMC further claimed that the woman used abusive language and, while allegedly intoxicated, tried to approach Banerjee aggressively.

In her complaint, Sen detailed how the woman allegedly bypassed the initial security checks and caused a disturbance in the area.

TMC questions BJP government over law and order Meanwhile, TMC national spokesperson Nilanjan Das questioned the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state.

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In a post on X, Das wrote, "Disturbing incident. At 6 PM, one Tannishtha Saha, reportedly a Civic Volunteer, attempted to murder our former Chief Minister, @MamataOfficial a Z category protectee with a knife. Speaks volumes about the state of Law and Order under the @SuvenduWB administration."

Expressing concern following the incident, the TMC said it was alarming that someone could approach the residence of a Z-plus category security protectee, raising questions about a possible larger conspiracy.

"In view of the above, you are requested to record this as information under Section 173 BNSS and take cognisance of the photos and videos enclosed herewith as reference," the complaint mentioned.

TMC workers protest in Kolkata over SIR exercise Earlier today, members of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC protested in Kolkata's Rajabazar, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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The demonstration took place after Banerjee returned from Delhi, where she had met the Gandhis and other INDIA bloc leaders amid the ongoing controversy over the voter revision process.

The party's student and youth wings had proposed a march from Rajabazar to Park Circus. However, the police halted the procession, saying the organisers had not obtained the necessary permission. The protesters subsequently gathered in Rajabazar and raised slogans against the BJP and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction maintained that it had notified the police about the demonstration through email. Kolkata Police, however, said it had received no official communication and insisted that written permission was mandatory for organising such a rally.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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