OPEN APP
Home >News >India >TMC asks for adjournment of parliament over assembly polls as budget session resumes

As the second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday, All India Trinamool Congress leaders in both houses asked for the adjournment of the session in view of the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Floor Leader of TMC parliamentary party in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, wrote to the speaker, stating that it will be difficult for the leaders of his party to attend the session with the polls approaching.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Think of us as citizens and working women, not your relatives. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint<br />

Women in India not safe in public places: LocalCircles survey

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
While laws have improved in some countries, women in many nations still face legal limits on economic opportunities, including restrictions on travel without a male guardian

Women can be fired for pregnancy in 28 nations, says World Bank’s Reinhart

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day

'Saluting our Nari Shakti': PM Modi greets women on International Women's Day

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Ahead of the broadcast, revelations emerged Meghan was facing an internal palace investigation into claims that she bullied royal household staff after she and Harry married in a fairytale wedding in 2018.

Meghan Markle says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism

3 min read . 08:59 AM IST

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

"As you know that the Election Commission of India has announced the state assembly election 2021 for five states of the country, including West Bengal, for which political campaigning has already been started in full swing," wrote Bandyopadhyay.

"It will be difficult for the members of the parliament representing All India Trinamool Congress Party of this state to be present in the house during the ensuing session of Lok Sabha," he added.

Similarly, Derek O'Brien, leader of TMC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha wrote to the chairman of the upper house to urge for the adjournment of the session.

He also included two precedents where the session was adjourned due to assembly polls in the state.

"The 22nd session which commenced on 21 February 2011 was scheduled to conclude on 21 April 2011. However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in five states i.e., Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the house was adjourned sine die on 25 March 2011," wrote Derek.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The other instance is from 2008.

Derek O'Brien's letter
View Full Image
Derek O'Brien's letter

After the session began, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he urges all the members to be present "to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge".

Budget session resumes

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm and 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude on 8 April, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed.

The Budget session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on 29 January, concluded on 29 February. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout