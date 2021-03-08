Subscribe
Home >News >India >TMC asks for adjournment of parliament over assembly polls as budget session resumes

TMC asks for adjournment of parliament over assembly polls as budget session resumes

A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The TMC says that it will be difficult for party leaders to be present in the house due to political campaigning, which is in full swing
  • In a letter, Derek O'Brien has included two precedents where the session was adjourned due to assembly polls in the state

As the second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday, All India Trinamool Congress leaders in both houses asked for the adjournment of the session in view of the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Floor Leader of TMC parliamentary party in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, wrote to the speaker, stating that it will be difficult for the leaders of his party to attend the session with the polls approaching.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

"As you know that the Election Commission of India has announced the state assembly election 2021 for five states of the country, including West Bengal, for which political campaigning has already been started in full swing," wrote Bandyopadhyay.

"It will be difficult for the members of the parliament representing All India Trinamool Congress Party of this state to be present in the house during the ensuing session of Lok Sabha," he added.

Similarly, Derek O'Brien, leader of TMC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha wrote to the chairman of the upper house to urge for the adjournment of the session.

He also included two precedents where the session was adjourned due to assembly polls in the state.

"The 22nd session which commenced on 21 February 2011 was scheduled to conclude on 21 April 2011. However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in five states i.e., Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the house was adjourned sine die on 25 March 2011," wrote Derek.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The other instance is from 2008.

Derek O'Brien's letter
After the session began, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he urges all the members to be present "to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge".

Budget session resumes

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm and 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude on 8 April, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed.

The Budget session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on 29 January, concluded on 29 February. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

