TMC bats for Aparajita Bill again, after three accused held for gangraping woman inside law college in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress on Friday highlighted the need for implementing the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill after three accused were arrested for allegedly gangraping a female student inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening.

Condemning the rape incident, the TMC said that the “tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments.”

“It is extremely unfortunate that the @BJP4India Govt. at the Centre has not lifted a finger to get it implemented,” the post added.

Kolkata gang rape case The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of a proper investigation into the case.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises, an ANI report.

According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.

Aparajita anti-rape bill On September 3, 2024, the West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed the Aparajita anti-rape bill, that seeks capital punishment for rapists in the state.

The anti-rape bill was moved in the wake of widespread and continuing protests that had rocked West Bengal in the aftermath of a Kolkata doctor's rape and murder.

The post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in a seminar hall of the institute on August 9.

The anti-rape bill proposes to amend the recently passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the POCSO Act 2012 “in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for... expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children.”

The bill also seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave them in a vegetative state. The anti-rape bill also stipulates a life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.